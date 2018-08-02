AP Interview: Republic ‘not a priority’ for New Zealand

In this Aug. 1, 2018, photo supplied by Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, right, poses for a family portrait with partner Clarke Gayford and their baby daughter Neve in their home in Auckland, New Zealand. Ardern, just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office, returned to work Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, after six weeks maternity leave. (Derek Henderson/Jacinda Ardern via AP) Derek Henderson AP