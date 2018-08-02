Russia: UN peacekeepers back on Golan Heights-Syria frontier

Col.-Gen. Sergei Rudskoy of the Russian Military General Staff speaks to the media as a screen shows the map of Israel, Jordan, Syria and Li bacon including Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Syria in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Russia says UN peacekeepers return to frontier between Syria, Israeli-occupied Golan Heights for first time in years. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool) Alexander Zemlianichenko AP