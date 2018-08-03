With scant record, Supreme Court nominee elusive on abortion

In this Aug. 1, 2018, photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh meets with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh’s record suggests he would vote to support abortion restrictions if he joins the high court. But it’s not clear if he would go as far as some abortion rights advocates fear and vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the case establishing a woman’s right to abortion. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo