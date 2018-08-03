Not Kids’ games! Dodgeball, Quidditch, mini golf go pro

FILE - In this April 12, 2013, file photo, Silicon Valley Skrewts’ Logan Anbinder, center, drives to the goal between the University of Ottawa’s Matthew Bunn, right, and Ahmed Al-Slaq during a scrimmage at the Quidditch World Cup in Kissimmee, Fla. Just like the Harry Potter books, Quidditch requires each member of a seven-person team, three chasers, two beaters, a keeper and a seeker, to keep a broom between his or her legs at all times. The chasers try to score 10-point goals by getting the quaffle (a volleyball) through a hoop. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo