San Francisco’s wild parrots branching out throughout city

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2012, file photo, parrots stop for some seed and an apple at the home of Joe Sulley in Brisbane, Calif. San Francisco’s famous birds immortalized in the book and movie “The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill” are now roosting in several neighborhoods throughout the city, a newspaper reported Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. They can be seen flying in formation in small flocks throughout the city now and have been sighted as far south as Brisbane, about 15 miles south of the city. (Brant Ward /San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File) Brant Ward AP