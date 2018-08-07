Hail hurts 14 people, kills at least 2 birds at Colorado zoo

Visitors at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were evacuated to Cheyenne Mountain High School and waited to be picked up after a powerful hailstorm storm hit the zoo Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Brandon Sneide, left, and his family were caught in the gift shop at the zoo. His son, Gabriel Sneide, clutches a stuffed animal from the zoo while he hugs his brother, Maximus Sneide. Savannah Sneide gets a hug from Sneide’s girlfriend, Rebecca Andrews, while they wait for a ride. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Jerilee Bennett AP