AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Largest wildfire in California history still growing
LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires tearing through trees and brush, rampaging up hillsides and incinerating neighborhoods: The place-names change but the devastation is showing signs of becoming the new normal in California.
On Monday, twin fires being treated as one incident north of San Francisco became the largest wildfire in state history, destroying 443 square miles (1,148 square kilometers) — nearly the size of the city of Los Angeles.
The Mendocino Complex was still growing as it broke the record set last December. The Thomas Fire killed two people, burned 440 square miles, and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings in Southern California before being fully contained Jan. 12.
The Mendocino Complex, which is 30 percent contained, has been less destructive to property than some of the other wildfires in the state because it is mostly raging in remote areas. But officials say it threatens 11,300 buildings and some new evacuations were ordered over the weekend as the flames spread.
Hotter weather attributed to climate change is drying out vegetation, creating more intense fires that spread quickly from rural areas to city subdivisions, climate and fire experts say. But they also blame cities and towns that are expanding housing into previously undeveloped areas.
___
Man saved from quake-flattened mosque on Indonesia island
LADING-LADING, Indonesia (AP) — Soldiers have pulled a man alive from the rubble of a large mosque flattened by an earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok, while thousands of homeless locals waited for aid Tuesday and stranded tourists camped at beaches and in the lobbies of damaged hotels.
The north of Lombok has been devastated by the magnitude 7.0 quake that struck Sunday night, killing at least 105 people, seriously injuring more than 230 and destroying thousands of buildings. Two days after the quake, rescuers were still struggling to reach all the affected areas and authorities expected the death toll to rise.
Disaster officials have not said how many people they believe are buried beneath the ruins of the Jabal Nur mosque in Lading-Lading but the village head, Budhiawan, said about 30 based on unclaimed belongings left outside the mosque.
Muhamad Juanda, who narrowly escaped, said 100 people were inside praying when the earth began to roll. Many got out but dozens were trapped, he said.
"When the earthquake happened, I stopped praying with dozens of other people. I stayed during the first shock, but the shock grew stronger and we rolled around trying to run out," he said.
___
___
Trump: Sanctions reinstated against Iran for "world peace"
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first set of U.S. sanctions against Iran that had been eased under the landmark nuclear accord went back into effect early Tuesday under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, targeting financial transactions that involve U.S. dollars, Iran's automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.
More U.S sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank are to be reimposed in early November.
In an early-morning tweet, Trump said the re-imposition of sanctions mean, "Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States."
"I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!"
The stiff economic sanctions ratchet up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the international accord limiting Iran's nuclear activities.
___
Trump shadow looms over elections in Ohio, Kansas
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump's preferred congressional candidate — and his chief legislative achievement — are about to be tested in battleground Ohio in the season's final high-stakes special election.
The midsummer affair comes as Trump's shadow looms over primary contests in four other states on Tuesday, none bigger than Kansas, where the Republican president roiled the governor's race Monday by opposing the sitting GOP governor on the eve of the election.
The races, like dozens before them, pit the strength of the Republican president's fiery coalition against the Democratic Party's anti-Trump resistance. The results will help determine the political landscape — and Trump's standing within his own party — just three months before the GOP defends its House and Senate majorities across the nation.
Voters in Ohio and Kansas join those across Missouri, Michigan and Washington state at the ballot box. But only Ohio will send someone to Congress after the votes are counted.
The script for Ohio's special election is perhaps familiar: An experienced Trump loyalist, two-term state Sen. Troy Balderson, is fighting off a strong challenge from a fresh-faced Democrat, 31-year-old county official Danny O'Connor, in a congressional district held by the Republican Party for more than three decades.
___
'We must pay so dearly': China's churches raided, silenced
NANYANG, China (AP) — The 62-year-old Chinese shopkeeper had waited nearly his entire adult life to see his dream of building a church come true — a brick house with a sunny courtyard and spacious hall with room for 200 believers.
But in March, about a dozen police officers and local officials suddenly showed up at the church on his property and made the frightened congregants disperse. They ordered that the cross, a painting of the Last Supper and Bible verse calligraphy be taken down. And they demanded that all services stop until each person, along with the church itself, was registered with the government, said the shopkeeper, Guo.
Without warning, Guo and his neighbors in China's Christian heartland province of Henan had found themselves on the front lines of an ambitious new effort by the officially atheist ruling Communist Party to dictate — and in some cases displace — the practice of faith in the country.
"I've always prayed for our country's leaders, for our country to get stronger," said Guo, who gave only his last name out of fear of government retribution. "They were never this severe before, not since I started going to church in the 80's. Why are they telling us to stop now?"
Under President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, believers are seeing their freedoms shrink dramatically even as the country undergoes a religious revival. Experts and activists say that as he consolidates his power, Xi is waging the most severe systematic suppression of Christianity in the country since religious freedom was written into the Chinese constitution in 1982.
___
Star witness against Manafort admits embezzling from him
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — One day after coming face-to-face in federal court with his longtime boss, Rick Gates returns to the witness stand as the government's star witness in the financial fraud trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman.
Gates, in hours of hugely anticipated testimony, calmly acknowledged having embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from Paul Manafort and said the two had committed crimes together by stashing money in foreign bank accounts and falsifying bank loan documents.
Prosecutors summoned Gates, described by witnesses as Manafort's "right-hand man," to give jurors the direct account of a co-conspirator they say carried out an elaborate offshore tax-evasion and fraud scheme on behalf of his boss.
Manafort and Gates were the first two people indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. But Gates pleaded guilty months later and agreed to cooperate in Mueller's investigation of Manafort, the only American charged by the special counsel to opt for trial instead of a guilty plea.
Gates is expected to continue testifying for several hours Tuesday and is expected to face a bruising cross-examination as defense lawyers try to undercut his credibility and pin the blame on him. His testimony, given in short, clipped answers as Manafort rarely broke his gaze from the witness stand, follows that of vendors who detailed Manafort's luxurious spending and financial professionals who told jurors how the defendant hid millions of dollars in offshore accounts.
___
Father arrested at NM compound to face court; son missing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A plea for help and the search for a missing boy drew sheriff's deputies to a desolate New Mexico compound, walled off by stacks of old tires, wooden pallets and other debris. Just past the crude "no trespassing" sign, the officers found 16 people — including 11 children — living in squalid conditions.
Children ages 1 to 15 were rescued Friday from the compound that had been under investigation for months. However, the boy reported missing from Georgia was not among them and authorities haven't released many details about their search for him.
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the boy's father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, was among five adults arrested at the compound in Amalia, just south of the New Mexico-Colorado line.
Authorities staged a raid after someone believed to have been in the compound sent out a message for help that said: "We are starving and need food and water."
It wasn't clear who sent the message or how it was communicated. Georgia detectives forwarded the message to the Taos County Sheriff's Office.
___
Jails, prisons slowly loosen resistance to addiction meds
GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Four inmates sit silently in the library of the Franklin County House of Correction one summer morning. But these men aren't here to read books.
Under the supervision of a nurse and two corrections officers, they're taking their daily dose of buprenorphine. The drug, often known by the brand name Suboxone, is meant to control their heroin cravings and is commonly smuggled into jails and prisons.
"Suboxone for me is literally a Band-Aid," said inmate George Ballentine, 26, after he completes the carefully regulated ritual that includes crushing up the medication, placing it under the tongue to dissolve for 15 minutes, rinsing and then spitting into a sink. "When you get a cut, what do you do? You put a Band-Aid on until it heals enough to take it off."
Scenes like this could be the future at more jails and prisons, as resistance from corrections officials long skeptical of the efficacy and high cost of administering opioid addiction medications appears to be loosening.
Some 300 of the nation's roughly 3,200 or jails and 1,900 prisons now offer some form of addiction medication to select inmates, according U.S. Department of Justice data.
___
Testing finds flaws with car electronic car safety systems
DETROIT (AP) — Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, an insurance industry group warns.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in a paper titled "Reality Check," issued the warning Tuesday after testing five of the systems from Tesla, Mercedes, BMW and Volvo on a track and public roads. The upshot is while they could save your life, the systems can fail under many circumstances.
"We have found situations where the vehicles under semi-automated control may do things that can put you and your passengers at risk, and so you really need to be on top of it to prevent that from happening," said David Zuby, the institute's chief research officer.
Among the scariest found by the Virginia-based institute was with the system in two Tesla vehicles, the Model S and Model 3. The institute tested the system with the adaptive cruise control turned off, but automatic braking on. At 31 miles per hour, both Teslas braked and mitigated a crash but still hit a stationary balloon. They were the only two models that failed to stop in time during tests on a track.
Yet when the adaptive cruise control, which keeps a set distance from cars in front, is activated, the Teslas braked earlier and gentler and avoided the balloon, the agency said.
