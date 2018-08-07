Russia warns of ‘horrible’ conflict if Georgia joins NATO

FILE In this file photo taken on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2008, A column of Russian armoured vehicles seen on their way to the South Ossetian capital Tskhinvali somewhere in the Georgian breakaway region, South Ossetia, Georgia. The Russian military quickly routed the Georgian army during the August 2008 war. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in an interview broadcast by Russian state television Tuesday Aug. 7, 2018, on the 10th anniversary of the Russia-Georgia war, issued a stern warning that incorporating Georgia into NATO could trigger a new “horrible” conflict. Musa Sadulayev, File AP Photo