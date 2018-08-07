Records: Texas dad said son pleaded for mercy before death

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2018 file photo, the mother, center, of two young children is comforted after she found them stabbed to death in their father’s apartment in Houston. Court records show Jean Pierre Ndossoka, accused of killing his two children told authorities his 8-year-old son pleaded for mercy before having his throat cut. Ndossoka is charged with two counts of capital murder in deaths of his children, Marcel Ndossoka and 1-year-old Anna-Belle Faith Ndossoka. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Elizabeth Conley AP