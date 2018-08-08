Kellen Moore makes quick switch from QB to coach for Cowboys

FILE - In this Saturday, July 28, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach Kellen Moore, left talks to quarterbacks Dak Prescott (4), Dalton Sturm (1), Mike White (3) and Cooper Rush, far right, during NFL football training camp in Oxnard, Calif. In one year, Moore has gone from sitting next to Dak Prescott in meetings to running them as the new quarterbacks coach of the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File) Gus Ruelas AP