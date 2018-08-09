Thai monk who flew in high style gets prison for fraud

In this Thursday, July 20, 2017, file photo, ex-monk Wirapol Sukphol is escorted by the Department of Special Investigation officials to the prosecutor’s office in Bangkok, Thailand. Wirapol, Wirapol, known for a jet-setting lifestyle, has been sentenced to over a hundred years in prison for deceiving his followers into making costly donations and embezzling the money. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File) Sakchai Lalit AP