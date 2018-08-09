Police chief ‘shaken’ after son accused of beating Sikh man

This booking photo released by the Manteca Police Department shows suspect 18-year-old Tyrone McAllister, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. McAllister, the son of the Union City police chief, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon for an attack on a 71-year-old Sikh man in Manteca, Calif. Sahib Singh, who doesn’t speak English, was attacked Monday, Aug. 6, while walking at a park. (Manteca Police Department via AP) AP