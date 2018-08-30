How to handle bear encounters

Heading out on a hike? An Idaho Fish and Game officials provides tips for identifying black and grizzly bears and what to do when you encounter each.
Synthetic Marijuana kills in Florida’s Prisons

Overdoses on synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes known as K2 or Spice, are the latest deadly epidemic in Florida Prisons. The Florida Department of Corrections suspects K2 is behind a dramatic uptick in prison deaths.

Woman stalks elderly victim before stealing her wallet

Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded g guilty to affray and making threats with a bladed article.

