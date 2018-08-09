FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Hawaii lawmakers applaud after Gov. David Ige, who is running for a second term in office, signed legislation in Honolulu. Ige faces a stiff challenge in the Democratic primary on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, from U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who is giving up her seat in Congress to block him from a second term. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)
FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Hawaii lawmakers applaud after Gov. David Ige, who is running for a second term in office, signed legislation in Honolulu. Ige faces a stiff challenge in the Democratic primary on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, from U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who is giving up her seat in Congress to block him from a second term. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File) Audrey McAvoy AP
FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Hawaii lawmakers applaud after Gov. David Ige, who is running for a second term in office, signed legislation in Honolulu. Ige faces a stiff challenge in the Democratic primary on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, from U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who is giving up her seat in Congress to block him from a second term. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File) Audrey McAvoy AP

Nation & World

Hawaii Democratic governor race revives false missile alert

By CALEB JONES Associated Press

August 09, 2018 03:13 PM

HONOLULU

Gov. David Ige faces a stiff challenge in the Democratic primary from U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who is giving up her seat in Congress to try to block him from a second term.

Ige wants voters to look at his four years of accomplishments, including handling natural disasters, as reasons to re-elect him.

Hanabusa, his main opponent in the primary, says 38 minutes on Jan. 13 is reason enough to oust Ige.

Hawaii residents waited that long to learn that an emergency alert warning of an incoming missile attack was not real.

Ige says Hanabusa caters to special interests and has a questionable history with ethics.

The Democratic primary is Saturday. The winner will face the Republican candidate in the heavily blue state in November.

  Comments  