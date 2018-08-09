Hawaii Democratic governor race revives false missile alert

FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Hawaii lawmakers applaud after Gov. David Ige, who is running for a second term in office, signed legislation in Honolulu. Ige faces a stiff challenge in the Democratic primary on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, from U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who is giving up her seat in Congress to block him from a second term. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File) Audrey McAvoy AP