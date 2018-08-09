Ex-judge: Michael Cohen raid items privilege review is over

FILE - In a Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, formerly a lawyer for President Trump, leaves his hotel, in New York. Attorney Barbara Jones revealed in a letter filed Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Manhattan federal court that she has completed her review of designations by lawyers for attorney Michael Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization. After the April 9 raid of Cohen’s office and residences, Cohen asked a judge to give him a role in deciding what seized items were privileged and could not be seen by prosecutors. The judge appointed Jones. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew AP