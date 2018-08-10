French official says children evacuated from floods are safe

In this image from video, flash floods send a torrent of water down a street in Aubagne, France on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Hundreds of rescuers backed by helicopters evacuated about 1,600 people, most of them campers, in three regions of southern France where heavy rain caused flash flooding and transformed rivers and streams into torrents, the interior minister said Thursday. (Stéphane Decoux via AP)