Judge rules against 3rd trial for US agent in fatal shooting

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2013 file photo, U.S. State Department Special Agent Christopher Deedy testifies in court in Honolulu. Deedy, who shot and killed a man in a Hawaii fast-food restaurant cannot be tried a third time, a U.S. judge ruled Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Deedy was in Honolulu for a 2011 international summit and was off-duty when he was shot Kollin Elderts during an altercation. (Dennis Oda/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, File) Dennis Oda AP