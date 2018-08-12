Find an eagle feather? US law says don’t take it. Cuomo did

FILE - In this July 5, 2018, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn in New York. At an event in the Adirondacks, Cuomo recounted a treasured memory of the time his family retrieved an eagle feather from Saranac Lake and kept it after one of the beautiful birds swooped near his canoe. In telling the story, the New York Democrat was unknowingly confessing a crime. A federal law prohibits non-Native Americans from possessing bald eagle parts, including feathers. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Seth Wenig AP