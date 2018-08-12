Pentagon chief Mattis defends his reversal on Space Force

FILE - In this July 14, 2018 file photo, U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis addresses a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Olso, Norway. Mattis said Sunday, Aug. 12 he is satisfied that creating a Space Force as a separate military service is the right way to reorganize the Pentagon’s approach to space. Mattis, who last year opposed moves in Congress to create a separate space service, said his emphasis then was on establishing a consensus about what the Pentagon’s space problem is before recommending a way to fix it. Pool Photo via AP, File Jim Watson