Wisconsin Gov. Walker wins GOP primary, awaits challenger

FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018, file photo, four of the eight Democratic candidates for Wisconsin’s governor, from left, Josh Made, Kelda Helen Roys, Paul R. Soglin and Kathleen Vinehout stand on stage prior to a debate at the UWM MainStage Theatre in Milwaukee. Wisconsin’s primary election will decide which Democrat challenges Republican Gov. Scott Walker this fall and whom Republicans back in a big-money race for U.S. Senate. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File Michael Sears