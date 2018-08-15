Hawaii marker to honor hundreds of WWII prisoners of war

In this Monday Aug. 13, 2018, photo, Daniel Crowley, a 96-year-old U.S. Army Air Corps veteran from World War II who was held by Japan as a prisoner of war in the Philippines and Japan, speaks during an interview in Honolulu. Crowley is visiting Honolulu to help dedicate a new memorial marker honoring U.S. and Allied prisoners of war killed when U.S. planes bombed a Japanese freighter transporting the POWs. Audrey McAvoy AP Photo