North Korea marks war anniversary, preps for big spectacle

Men leave after paying their respects before the giant bronze statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and his son Kim Jong Il during the anniversary of the end of World War II and the country’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. North Korea has marked the anniversary with a series of ceremonies ahead of what is expected to be a much bigger event next month, the 70th anniversary of its national foundation day. Ng Han Guan AP Photo