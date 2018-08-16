Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2012, file photo, the Most Rev. Donald Trautman, second from left, retiring bishop of Erie, Pa., prays and lays his hands on the head of Monsignor Lawrence T. Persico, kneeling, the bishop-elect of Erie, Pa., during Persico’s rite of ordination at St. Peter Cathedral in Erie, Pa. The Most Rev. Charles J. Chaput, left, archbishop of Philadelphia, served as principal consecrator during the service, and the Most Rev. Lawrence E. Brandt, center, bishop of Greensburg, Pa., served as co-consecrator with Trautman. A grand jury report released Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, documenting seven decades of child sexual abuse by Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania says Trautman allowed priests to continue restricted or regular duties despite credible allegations of abuse, was dishonest to the public or other officials about the diocese’s knowledge of abuse and reassigned priests with credible accusations to keep them in the ministry. Trautman and his lawyer deny the bishop ever covered up sexual abuse by priests. Erie Times-News via AP, File Christopher Millette