TS Ernesto aims at Ireland, Hurricane Lane forms in Pacific

Tropical Storm Ernesto is moving rapidly over the north Atlantic toward Ireland and the United Kingdom, while Hurricane Lane has formed far from land in the Pacific and is heading on a path likely to take it south of the Hawaiian islands next week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Friday that Ernesto had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). It was centered about 800 miles (1,290 kilometers) east-southeast of Canada's Cape Race, Newfoundland, and moving northeast at 25 mph (41 kph). Forecasters said it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone and merge with a frontal zone as it nears Ireland and the U.K. on Saturday.
Lane is the eastern Pacific season's sixth hurricane and is predicted to strengthen into a major hurricane by Saturday. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). It was centered about 1,675 miles (2,695 kilometers) east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and heading west at 16 mph (26 kph).
There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect for either disturbance.
