A look at major attacks in Pakistan claimed by IS militants

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2018, file photo, family members of suicide bomber Hafeez Nawaz, with their faces covered, are presented before media for in Karachi, Pakistan. Nawaz killed 149 people and wounding 300 others. At age 20, Hafeez Nawaz left his religious school in Karachi to join the Islamic State group in Afghanistan. Three years later he was back in Pakistan to carry out a deadly mission. Fareed Khan, File AP Photo