The Latest: Report: Italy bridge collapse death toll at 42

People stand by a small white coffin of a victim of a collapsed highway bridge prior to the start of the funeral service, in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Saturday has been declared a national day of mourning in Italy and includes a state funeral at the industrial port city’s fair grounds for those who plunged to their deaths as the 45-meter (150-foot) tall Morandi Bridge gave way Tuesday. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo