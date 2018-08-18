Dead suspects in father’s death called reclusive, paranoid

This photo provided by WEWS-TV in Cleveland shows the home in South Euclid, Ohio, where two brothers were found dead of self-inflicted gun shot wounds Aug. 11. Kevin Nietert, police chief in the Cleveland suburb of South Euclid says he can only speculate why 31-year-old Michael Warn and 29-year-old Mark Warn would have killed 59-year-old Dr. Richard Warn at the podiatrist’s home in Beachwood, an upscale Cleveland suburb. Richard Warn was found dead by his wife Aug. 9. A SWAT team went to the brothers’ South Euclid home the next night with detectives to serve a search warrant. The brothers opened fire and were found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds around 12 hours later. (WEWS-TV via AP) AP