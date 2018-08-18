Global reactions to death of former UN chief Kofi Annan

FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, July 17, 2012, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with United Nations special envoy Kofi Annan in Moscow, Russia. Putin says he admired former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan whose death was announced on Saturday for his wisdom and courage. Kofi Annan, one of the world’s most celebrated diplomats and a charismatic symbol of the United Nations who rose through its ranks to become the first black African secretary-general, has died aged 80, according to an announcement by his foundation Saturday Aug. 18, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo