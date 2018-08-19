Bishop: Church today ‘not the church’ of grand jury report

FILE- In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, file photo Bishop David Zubik, current Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, takes questions from reporters after vocation Mass at Saints John and Paul Parish in Franklin Park, Pa. Zubik, the bishop of Pittsburgh’s Roman Catholic diocese, is pushing back against a call for his resignation and says the diocese has “followed every single step” needed for responsible action after allegations of child sexual abuse. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File Michael M. Santiago