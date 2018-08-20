The Latest: Security increased at police stations in Spain

Catalan police officers stand guard at the entrance of a building during a raid, following an attack in Cornella de Llobregat near Barcelona, Spain, Monday, August 20, 2018. Police in Barcelona say they have shot a man who attacked officers with a knife at a police station in the Spanish city, saying in a tweet Monday the attack occurred just before 6 a.m. in the Cornella district of the city. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo