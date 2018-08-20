Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort

Law enforcement with S.C. Department of Natural Resources take pictures of the site where authorities say Cassandra Cline was dragged into a lagoon by an alligator and killed while trying to save her dog on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Cline was walking the dog along a residential area of Sea Pines Resort when she was attacked, state and local officials said. The Island Packet via AP Drew Martin