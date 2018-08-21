Vatican: Pope expected to meet with abuse victims in Ireland

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 file photo, Pope Francis prays for the victims of the Kerala floods during the Angelus noon prayer in St.Peter’s Square, at the Vatican. Pope Francis has issued a letter to Catholics around the world condemning the “crime” of priestly sexual abuse and cover-up and demanding accountability, in response to new revelations in the United States of decades of misconduct by the Catholic Church. Gregorio Borgia, File AP Photo