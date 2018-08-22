Little damage reported from strong quake in Venezuela

An abandoned, unfinished skyscraper known as “The Tower of David” shows an inclination on the top floors where the columns are exposed, top center, after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The quake was felt as far away as Colombia’s capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo