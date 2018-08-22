Playing bridge at the Asian Games: ‘Athletics of the mind’

In this Aug. 21, 2018, photo, India’s bridge player Finton Lewis watches a bridge match competition on a screen at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. The card game of bridge is being included for the first time in the Asian Games. At least two players are over 80. The main promoter of the sport at the games is 78-year-old Indonesian billionaire Michael Bambang Hartono. He is also playing. One player likened bridge to being the “athletics of the mind.” Firdia Lisnawati AP Photo