Feds: Man charged in Minnesota stabbing was in US illegally

This photo provided by the Scott County Jail in Shakopee, Minn., shows Fraider Diaz-Carbajal, who was charged Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, with second-degree murder in the Aug. 12 death of Enedelia Perez Garcia in his apartment in the Minneapolis suburb of Shakopee. Federal officials say Diaz-Carbajal, accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend before slashing his own throat, entered the U.S. illegally after being deported in 2012. (Scott County Jail via AP) AP