AP PHOTOS: Malta comes to life on Feast of Assumption

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, nuns watch the statue of the Virgin Mary being carried through the streets of Rabat on the island of Gozo in the Maltese archipelago, during the feast day of the Assumption of Mary. The streets and quaint lanes of Rabat come to life during the annual religious feast day of the Assumption of Mary. The holiday is the peak of the summer season of religious village feasts and is celebrated in seven towns and villages, including Rabat. Niranjan Shrestha AP Photo