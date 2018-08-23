The Latest: Australian ruling party meeting to choose new PM

Australian Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison, second left, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, center, and former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, right, leave the chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, after a vote to refer former Dutton to the High Court to determine whether he is eligible to be a lawmaker, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Three senior Cabinet ministers have told Turnbull he has lost his government’s support and must hold an internal ballot to elect a new leader quickly. AAP Image via AP Lukas Coch