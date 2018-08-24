Turkey warns against Syrian govt offensive on Idlib

This undated photo released by the militant group Levant Liberation Committee on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, shows Abu Mohammed al-Golani of the militant Levant Liberation Committee and the leader of Syria’s al-Qaida affiliate, left, talking with a fighter, in the countryside of Latakia, Syria. Al-Golani vowed to fight on in Idlib province, the country’s last major rebel stronghold, in the face of a possible government offensive in a video posted online to mark the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha, shortly before midnight Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (Militant UGC via AP) AP