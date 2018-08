Mount Etna volcano roars into action with ash and lava

In this photo taken on late Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, Mount Etna volcano spews lava during an eruption. Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava. Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) says that the volcano, which initially “re-awoke” in late July, sprang into fuller action Thursday evening by shooting up chunks of flaming lava as high as 150 meters (500 feet) almost constantly. I.N.G.V. via AP Boris Behncke