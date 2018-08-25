AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Rohingya refugee boys greet each other as girls ride in a ferris wheel, specially brought in to the camps for Eid al-Adha celebrations at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees are celebrating the Feast of Sacrifice in sprawling Bangladeshi camps where they have been living amid uncertainty over their future after they fled Myanmar to escape violence. Altaf Qadri AP Photo