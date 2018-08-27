Authorities charge Wisconsin couple accused of caging kids

This combination of Aug. 24, 2018, photos provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Sparta, Wis., shows Travis Lanier Headrick, left, and Amy Michelle Headrick, who were both charged Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, with reckless endangerment, child neglect and false imprisonment. Authorities arrested them Friday after receiving evidence that they were keeping children in makeshift cages at a home in the Village of Melvina. Authorities searched the home and found the children. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP