Intruder runs onto runway at Los Angeles airport

This photo, taken by Chad Ridgley through the window of a Delta Airlines jet, shows Los Angeles Airport Police officers taking into custody a man authorities say jumped a fence and ran onto a runway at Los Angeles International Airport Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Airport police Officer Rob Pedregon says the man was spotted running across the runway at about 1:40 p.m. near the Delta jet that was preparing to take off. Passenger Ridgely photographed the encounter and tweeted that the man started doing pushups before he was arrested. (Chad Ridgley via AP) Chad Ridgley AP