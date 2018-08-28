After criticism, Trump honors McCain’s service to country

President Donald Trump crosses his arms after speaking with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on the phone about a trade agreement between the United States and Mexico, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington. Trump has bowed to widespread pressure from veterans groups and others to do more to honor John McCain’s death. Trump on Monday ordered flags at the White House and elsewhere lowered to half-staff until the six-term senator is buried Sunday. He also proclaimed “respect” for McCain, with whom he feuded bitterly for years. It was a marked reversal from Trump’s refusal to comment on McCain. Earlier Monday, the White House flag had been raised. Evan Vucci AP Photo