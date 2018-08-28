Cases in which police officers were charged in shootings

Defendant Roy Oliver, right, a fired Balch Springs police officer charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, and his defense attorney Bob Gill speak after seeing a question from the jury indicating they can’t reach a unanimous verdict during a trial of Oliver at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Oliver was convicted of murder on Tuesday for fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager when he fired into a car full of teenagers leaving a house party in suburban Dallas. The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool Rose Baca