Where are blacks, women? Living history museums rethink past

In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, photo, Ellen Watterson reenacts an 1830s farm worker milking a cow named May in a barn at Old Sturbridge Village, in Sturbridge, Mass. With a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Old Sturbridge Village, a living history museum that depicts life in a small New England town in the 1830s, is taking a deep look at the way it presents the past, including the roles of minorities and women, in an effort to stay relevant to a 21st century audience. Steven Senne AP Photo