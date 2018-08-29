Indian police break up protest against arrest of activists

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2011 file photo, revolutionary poet Varavara Rao, center, followed by Deepa, niece of Maoist leader Kishenji who was killed Thursday, walk to lodge a complaint against his killing, in Kolkata, India. Indian police have arrested Rao and four other rights activists for suspected links to Maoists in raids on their homes and offices at several places in the country Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. “All these people have history of working to protect the rights of some of India’s most poor and marginalized people. Their arrests raise disturbing questions about whether they are being targeted for their activism,” said Aakar Patel, executive director of Amnesty International India. Bikas Das, File AP Photo