Wolf pups born in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a young wolf. Two wolf pups have been seen near Mount Hood, marking the first known reproduction by wolves in the northern part of the Cascade Mountains in Oregon since wolves began returning to the state in the past decade. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 that a remote camera on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation first captured images of two pups on Aug. 10. (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File) AP