AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Aug. 27, 2018, file photo, Pham Van Khanh, a 62-year-old retiree, lays flowers at the monument of Senator John McCain in Hanoi, Vietnam. The monument was erected by Vietnamese authority to mark the day when McCain’s plane, a Major in the U.S. Navy was shot down in 1967. Vietnam has been paying respect to McCain who died on Saturday. Tran Van Minh, File AP Photo