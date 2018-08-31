Cape Cod beaches: Playgrounds for tourists, and young sharks

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, Steve McFadden, 49, of Plattsburgh, N.Y., gazes at Long Nook Beach in Truro, Mass., on Cape Cod, which was closed to swimmers after a man was attacked by a shark the previous afternoon. Cape Cod authorities said they are concerned about the safety of beachgoers during the Labor Day weekend, but also in the days beyond when lifeguards leave but sharks remain. William J. Kole, File AP Photo