Obama, Bush _ not Trump _ give McCain presidential farewell

Cindy McCain, wife of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leans over his flag-draped casket in the U.S. Capitol rotunda during a farewell ceremony, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Washington. The six-term Republican senator, who lived and worked in the nation’s capital over four decades, is lying in state under the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo