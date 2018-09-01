Obama, Bush _ not Trump _ give McCain presidential farewell

John McCain is getting a presidential farewell, but not from the actual sitting president.
At his request, former Presidents Barack Obama, a Democrat, and George W. Bush, a Republican, are speaking about the six-term senator at his final Washington event at the majestic Washington National Cathedral.
President Donald Trump was told to stay away from all events during McCain's five-day, cross-country funeral procession.
Before the service Saturday, McCain's procession will pass the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where McCain's wife, Cindy, is expected to lay a wreath. McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam.
The Arizona senator is to be buried Sunday in a private ceremony at his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He died of brain cancer on August 25 at age 81.
